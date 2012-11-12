The Bears Have Been The Best Team In The NFL Through Nine Weeks

Despite what Bill Parcells once famously said, teams are not always what their record says they are. One way to see which teams are playing better (or worse) than their record is to look at point differential.



Below is a look at the different between points scored and points allowed per game for every team. And not surprisingly, the Bears and Texans (both 8-1) are at the top. But if we look closer, we can see which teams might be primed for a second-half surge or letdown.

Among the unluckiest teams in the first half, the Patriots have the third-best point differential, but are just 5-3. And both the Buccaneers and Chargers have strong point differentials despite just a .500 record.

Meanwhile, the Colts might be a little overrated right now as they have been outscored this season despite a 6-3 record. Their expected record is just 4-5. So unless you think the Colts have significantly improved in the last few weeks, chances are they will not continue to win two-thirds of their games.

Here’s the full list…

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.