The Bears Get Frustrated Again

Poor, longsuffering bears. It looked like they had something going on Tuesday, when the first day of September seemed to be ushering in fresh financial jitters. But by yesterday we were ready to declare the mini “financial crisis” over, seeing as all the rumours died down and the market just drifted lower.



And today, the follow through totally ended, as the Dow gained 63.94, helped by the return of the late-stage rally.

Basically, the bears had a chance and they blew it.

