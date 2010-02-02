The Bears Are Blowing It Again, Stocks Pointing Up For Second Day In A Row

Ever since the rally bottomed last March, the bears have had the occasional opportunity to turn things around. But each time they’ve blown it, and we’re getting close to seeing that happen again.



After a huge, commodity-led move yesterday, stocks are up again in early action, helped, presumably, by Australia’s decision to hold rates steady, signaling a premature end — or at least lull — in global tightening.

