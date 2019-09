Ignore equities for a moment, which keep hovering above and below the Mendoza, and instead train your focus on the bond market, where the flight-to-safety is in full effect.



If there are any bond vigilantes in America, they’re in hiding.

Photo: FinViz

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.