Bears Slaughtered Again

Early on it was look like the bears might manage three straight down days. But nope.



Stocks soared today, with the S&P 500 and Dow gaining over 1%. The Dow closed back above 10,000.

Among the big winners was Wells Fargo (WFC), which just yesterday got slapped around by Dick Bove. Today its up 4%, basically relegating yesterday to a bad memory.

(Picture via Flickr user AlphaTangoBravo)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.