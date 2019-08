The Brooklyn-based collaborative Snarkitecture has wowed guests of The National Building Museum in Washington D.C. with their latest exhibit, “The Beach.”

Visitors are encouraged to play in the “ocean” of plastic balls and listen to relaxing beach music.

Produced by Emma Fierberg. Video courtesy of Reuters.

