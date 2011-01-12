The BCS Championship Was The Highest Rated Cable Telecast Ever (This Century)

Photo: AP

Last night’s BCS Championship game between Auburn and Oregon had the highest overnight rating of any cable telecast ever, provided that “ever” doesn’t go back past 2001 when they started keeping records.Even so, the 16.1 rating bests two previous BCS title games that were broadcast on over-the-air stations. Last night’s game was the first college football final to be aired on ESPN.



Perhaps the most impressive of all? 60-seven per cent of the TVs in Birmingham, Alabama, were tuned to the game last night.

