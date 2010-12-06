The BCS Championship Game Is Set: Oregon vs. Auburn

Photo: AP

As everyone already knew, Oregon will play Auburn in the BCS Championship on January 10.In addition, the other four BCS bowl matchups have been announced.



ROSE: Wisconsin vs. TCU

SUGAR: Arkansas vs. Ohio State

FIESTA: Oklahoma vs. Connecticut

ORANGE: Virginia Tech vs. Stanford

Here’s the full list of all the bowl matchups, including dates and times.

Now we wait…..

