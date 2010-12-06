The BCS Championship Game Is Set: Oregon vs. Auburn

Photo: AP
As everyone already knew, Oregon will play Auburn in the BCS Championship on January 10.In addition, the other four BCS bowl matchups have been announced.
ROSE: Wisconsin vs. TCU
SUGAR: Arkansas vs. Ohio State
FIESTA: Oklahoma vs. Connecticut
ORANGE: Virginia Tech vs. Stanford
Here’s the full list of all the bowl matchups, including dates and times.
Now we wait…..
