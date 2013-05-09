The BCA Thinks Tony Abbott's Workplace Laws Are Practical, Still Wants More Flexibility

Getty/Matt King

Today opposition leader Toby Abbott revealed details of his industrial relations policy which he will take to a September election his party is widely expected to win.

Now peak industry body the Business Council of Australia has thrown its weight behind them.

“Changes to workplace laws proposed by the Coalition are reasonable, practical improvements which would make it easier for businesses to employ people and stay competitive, and would help make the economy stronger,” BCA chief executive Jennifer Westacott said in a statement this afternoon.

Abbott said his rules would protect worker pay and conditions, as well as offering them access to flexibility arrangements.

“The Coalition proposals address key concerns raised by business about provisions in the Fair Work Act, which have restricted the ability of businesses to hire more people and adapt quickly to changing circumstances to remain competitive,” Westacott said.

The welcome is lukewarm though. Westacott said Abbott’s proposals do not go far enough.

“Although the Coalition’s proposed changes go some of the way to addressing issues with the current Fair Work Act they do not address all of the matters raised by the Business Council to ensure workplace laws are flexible, support productivity and innovation, and enable business to adapt quickly to change so they can employ more people and invest in strengthening the economy,” she said.

The opposition leader said he would take a hard line against union corruption by re-establishing the Australian Building and Construction Commission – and is establishing greater checks on registered organisations like unions.

