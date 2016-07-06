The BBC just moved a step closer to appointing its first female boss

The BBC has moved a step closer to appointing woman as director general for the first time after promoting one of its top female leaders to deputy director general.

Managing director of finance and operations Anne Bulford will become the BBC’s first deputy director general since 2010 — part of a long awaited management restructure at the UK public broadcaster.

Her elevation means she is the BBC’s most powerful woman and history has shown that the position can be a good stepping stone to becoming director general, a role currently held by Lord Tony Hall.

Previous BBC director generals John Birt and Sir Michael Checkland both served as deputies before being promoted to the top job.

Bulford can expect an increase to her £395,000 a year salary and, as well as leading, operations, HR, legal, and design, and engineering, she will take control of BBC marketing and audience teams.

