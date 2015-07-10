The BBC just shocked everyone with a clip from the next 'Sherlock' episode

We’ve been waiting seemingly eons for more news on ‘Sherlock’ and it’s finally coming in a big way thanks to Comic-Con.
The BBC has released this clip from the upcoming ‘Sherlock’ Christmas special starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman. We had no idea this was coming. Enjoy.
Produced By Matt Johnston. Video courtesy of BBC.
