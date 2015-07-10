The BBC just shocked everyone with a clip from the next 'Sherlock' episode

We’ve been waiting seemingly eons for more news on ‘Sherlock’ and it’s finally coming in a big way thanks to Comic-Con.

The BBC has released this clip from the upcoming ‘Sherlock’ Christmas special starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman. We had no idea this was coming. Enjoy.

