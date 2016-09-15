The BBC is very grumpy about having to publish star salaries

Parliament TV Culture secretary Karen Bradley.

The BBC has reacted angrily after being told it will have to publish the pay of top stars, including Chris Evans, Graham Norton and Andrew Neil.

In a statement in the House of Commons, culture secretary Karen Bradley said the BBC must publish the salaries of all “staff” who earn more than £150,000 ($198,000) a year.

But the BBC’s soon to be abolished governing body, the BBC Trust, said it was “disappointed” by the plans.

Trust chairman Rona Fairhead explained: “We don’t agree with the government on everything and are disappointed with the decision on the disclosure of presenters’ pay. We don’t believe this is in the long-term interests of licence fee payers.”

BBC director general Tony Hall was equally unhappy. He added: “The BBC operates in a competitive market and this will not make it easier for the BBC to retain the talent the public love. Ultimately, the BBC should be judged on the quality of its programmes.”

