The Battle Of Madison Is OVER

Photo: AP

The bitter fight between Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker and state Democrats came to an end last night as Republicans used a technical manoeuvre to pass a bill that will sharply limit collective bargaining rights for public employee unions.Senate Democrats, who fled the state three weeks ago to prevent a quorum, remain in hiding. Republicans bypassed a need for the quorum Wednesday by removing from the legislation any measures related to appropriating funds, which require 20 senators for a vote.



By stripping Walker’s “emergency budget repair bill” of all budget matters, Republicans effectively dropped any pretense that the anti-union measures were anything other than ideological.

The bill is expected to pass the Assembly this morning.

