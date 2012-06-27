Apple Is Crushing Everyone In The Tablet Market -- So Who Will Be Number Two?

Apple is the number one player in the tablet market. And that’s not going to change anytime soon.



However, the battle for the second spot is getting interesting with Amazon, Google, and Microsoft all entering the tablet space. Why are they all building tablets? And who could win the second spot?

Produced by Daniel Goodman

