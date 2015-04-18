The 'Batman V Superman' trailer hints at another major villain

“Batman V Superman” director Zack Snyder revealed the official teaser trailer for the film late Friday afternoon.

Eagle-eyed fans watching the trailer may have noticed a familiar symbol hinting at a very popular Batman villain hiding in plain site.

At the 1:20 mark, while the focus is on the Batman over to the right of the screen, pay attention to the column on the left and you’ll notice a question mark.

Warner Bros. It even appears to have a green-ish glow.

Batfans instantly recognise that as a possible nod to one of the Dark Knight’s biggest foes, the Riddler, who is known for leaving around question marks with riddles for the super sleuth to solve.

Rocksteady/Warner Bros. Interactive The Riddler, as he appears in ‘Batman: Arkham City.’

Here’s how the Riddler’s question mark has looked in versions of Batman video game “Arkham Knight”:

Now, this could mean nothing.

Currently, the Riddler isn’t set to be in the film.

A while back, there was a time when Leonardo DiCaprio’s name was thrown around to play The Riddler in “The Dark Knight Rises.” That never came to fruition.

It could just be a fun addition thrown in for DC fans.

After all, the “Batman V Superman” movie is already getting pretty jam-packed with the addition of Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot, “Fast and the Furious” franchise), Superman villain Lex Luthor (Jesse Eisenberg), and an appearance from Aquaman (Jason Momoa).

We wouldn’t count on seeing The Riddler anytime soon. However, it would be a nice tease, laying the groundwork for future films.

“Batman V Superman” is in theatres March 25, 2016.

