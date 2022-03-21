‘The Batman’ underperformed at the box office in China amid new lockdowns in the region

Robert Pattinson as Batman in ‘The Batman.’ Warner Bros.

“The Batman” debuted in China over the weekend with $12 million.

Many theaters in China are closed amid a coronavirus surge.

Still, the movie has made nearly $600 million worldwide.

Warner Bros. and DC’s “The Batman” debuted in China, the world’s biggest theatrical market, over the weekend with a soft $12 million amid new lockdowns due to a surge in coronavirus cases in the region.

40% of theaters in China are closed, according to Jeff Bock, the Exhibitor Relations box-office analyst. The country is seeing its worst surge in cases since early 2020.

The last live-action movie headlined by the character, “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice,” debuted with $57 million in China in 2016 and went on to earn a total of $95 million there.

Still, “The Batman” has now earned $598 million worldwide and is already the fourth biggest Hollywood release since the pandemic began after just two weeks in theaters, behind “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” “No Time to Die,” and “Fast 9.”

It’s the second biggest movie in the US of the pandemic, behind “No Way Home,” with $300 million.

“The Batman’s” release in China was a stark contrast to the superhero competition.

Marvel movies, both from Disney and Sony, have been shut out of China during the pandemic. “No Way Home” was approved, but has yet to set a release date.

Other movies were shrouded in controversy. “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” star Simu Liu called China a “third world” country in a 2017 interview that resurfaced on Chinese social media last year. And “Eternals” director Chloé Zhao, who was born in China, faced backlash from Chinese nationalists over a 2013 interview in which she said “there are lies everywhere” in China.