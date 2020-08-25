Everything you missed in the first trailer for 'The Batman'

- The first teaser trailer for “The Batman” debuted Saturday, August 22, 2020 at DC Fandome.
- The trailer revealed glimpses of Robert Pattinson in the Batsuit and villains like The Penguin (Colin Farrell) and the Riddler (Paul Dano).
- Batman will be a detective-like character facing off against Gotham’s criminal underworld, inspired by, according to Matt Reeves, movies like “Taxi Driver” and “Chinatown.”
