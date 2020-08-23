13 details you may have missed in the first trailer for 'The Batman'

Warner Bros. Robert Pattinson is playing the next incarnation of the Dark Knight.

Director Matt Reeves debuted the first teaser trailer for “The Batman” on Saturday night at WB’s virtual DCFanDome event.

Robert Pattinson stars as a young Bruce Wayne during his early days as the Caped Crusader.

Here’s everything Reeves just told fans about the new film, which will resume filming this fall.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

The first teaser trailer for “The Batman” is here and Robert Pattinson looks like a very convincing Caped Crusader.

If you haven’t already watched the trailer, do yourself a favour and check it out a few times over. You may have missed Colin Farrell’s debut as the Penguin the first time around.

Don’t expect this to be the Batman you’re used to seeing on screen. Pattinson’s Bruce Wayne is pretty new at the whole crime-fighting gig and Gotham’s not too sure what to make of its costumed Bat vigilante.

Let’s take a closer look at some of the finer details you may have missed in “The Batman” trailer along with everything Reeves teased ahead of its 2021 release.

We’re seeing Bruce Wayne during his second year as the Caped Crusader.

Warner Bros. There’s a Batman comic series which follows the dark knight during his first year as Gotham’s protector.

During the DCFanDome virtual panel on Saturday, Reeves confirmed this Batman isn’t as experienced as the iterations we’ve seen on the big screen before him. It’s not an origin story, but he’s on year two as the Caped Crusader.

“One of the things that I think is interesting is learning how to be Batman,” said Reeves. “The idea is we’re in year two. It’s the Gotham experiment. It’s the criminological experiement. He’s trying to figure out sort of what he can do that can finally change that place.”

Don’t be surprised if you see this Batman getting a bit more rough with the bad guys as he figures out his brand of Bat justice.

Reeves didn’t want to do an origin story.

Warner Bros. Those have been done before. Reeves wanted to dive into deeper aspects of Bat lore.

Reeves said it was exciting for him to push away from a Batman origin story, which has been done before on screen.

“For me, what was exciting, was not doing that, not doing what we’ve seen done so beautifully in other movies, but, instead to meet him in the middle of this criminological experiment to see him in the becoming of Batman and to see him make mistakes as Batman,” Reeves said, adding that the film will explore how Wayne became known as the world’s greatest detective.

Reeves said he wants the audience to feel the way that Bruce feels and to see him at his highs and at his lows when he fails so he can be seen as both a hero and a flawed human.

The film follows mysterious murders that hone in on the corruption of Gotham City.

Warner Bros. The film opens on, presumably a victim.

If you were a bit confused by the teaser, Reeves is bringing the focus of his Batman back to Wayne’s detective roots. Wayne will question how his family fits into the larger corruption of Gotham.

“At the end of it, it also is incredibly personal for him even though it is this story in which he’s trying to understand and unravel this mystery,” said Reeves.

If Reeves’ story draws from any previous material, Bruce may not like the answer. One of the more creative Batman stories in recent years came from a video game which suggested Wayne’s father, Thomas, had criminal ties to crimelord Carmen Falcone. John Turturro will play him in “The Batman.”

By the trailer’s end, it certainly seems like this could be a route “The Batman” takes. Presumably, the Riddler’s voice is heard telling Bruce that he’s “a part of this, too.” Could Bruce Wayne’s family have ties to some of Gotham’s corruption? It’s certainly not out of the question.

The film will give us origin stories for some of Batman’s greatest foes.

Warner Bros. Zoe Kravitz plays Selina Kyle / Catwoman in the film.

Reeves said the versions of The Riddler, Catwoman, and the Penguin are all different from what fans are used to seeing. None of them are the villains we’re familiar with yet.

“It actually, in a weird way, is the origins of a lot of our rogue’s gallery characters,” Reeves said. “Selina [Kyle] isn’t Catwoman yet. That’s actually part of the journey.”

“Oz is not yet the kingpin that he’s going to become,” he added. “The Penguin, in fact, doesn’t like being called the Penguin. And the Riddler is just emerging for the first time.”

You may have missed Colin Farrell’s debut as the Penguin in this trailer.

Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images, Warner Bros. Yup, that’s Colin Farrell!

If you did a double take at this character in the trailer, you were looking at a nearly unrecognizable Colin Farrell as Oswald Cobblepot.

Mayor Don Mitchell Jr. appears to be the man targeted at the trailer’s start.

Warner Bros. Someone is targeting the mayor in ‘The Batman.’

The wall hangings match some of the images seen later in the trailer with the name Don Mitchell Jr. on them. Newspapers suggested he recently won another election, but someone has a vendetta against him.

Later in the trailer, his photo can be seen at a funeral gathering. A close look at the man who shows up to the funeral makes it look like Don may be alive after all. The tape over his mouth reads, “No More Lies,” a nod to the earlier scene where the word “lies” was written over newspaper covers with the mayor.

But unless someone acts quick, his time may be limited. He appears to have an explosive strapped to him.

It looks like we could see Salvatore Maroni in the film.

Warner Bros. Maroni’s name is clearly visible on a wall covered in blood splatters.

In one of the newspapers, the mayor is mentioned for a Maroni drug bust. Sal Maroni is one of Gotham’s notorious crime lords.

Reeves hints at another Batman villain — the Court of Owls.

Warner Bros. The choice of a card featuring an owl may have a double meaning.

The card featuring the owls is likely from the Riddler, but it brings to mind another group worth mentioning.

In the comics, the secret cult is made up of elite and wealthy members of Gotham who use their status to help influence and rule the city from the shadows. They have a league of assassins called Talons. If they weren’t happy with the way the mayor was running the city, you can bet they’d make their presence known.

The Court of Owls are villains of an upcoming Batman video game which was revealed at DC FanDome on Saturday.

This version of Bruce Wayne is seen wearing black eye makeup.

Warner Bros. Btuce Wayne has never been seen wearing dark under eye makeup on screen. We’re here for the more authentic look.

Typically, playboy billionaire Bruce Wayne always looks exceptionally pristine. But it’s not much of a secret that when he puts on the cape and cowl he must put on some sort of under eye makeup. Otherwise, people would see his skin underneath the Bat mask.

But any time you see a Batman take his mask off, he has completely clear skin, which shouldn’t be the case. We’re glad Reeves made this addition to make Pattinson’s Batman feel more authentic. Becoming the Bat isn’t a simple job.

The Batsuit is supposed to be practical and look like Bruce Wayne made it himself.

Warner Bros. It looks kind of high tech to us, but maybe this is another iteration of the suit.

Reeves said the suit had to look like it was something that was still evolving.

“He’s been wearing it,” Reeves said. “He goes every night looking for trouble. So, you look at his cowl and you can actually see there are gashes in it. All of that detail was an incredibly exciting sort of dialogue between me and the costume designers and then having Rob [Pattinson] involved.”

Reeves said former Batman Christian Bale told Pattinson he should make sure he can get out of the suit easily to go to the bathroom.

A bullet ricochets off of Batman’s armour in the trailer.

Warner Bros. It’s a rookie mistake to shoot Batman around the Bat symbol.

Batman is shot nearly two minutes into the trailer. You may have missed it, but the bullet was deflected off of the chest piece.

The Dark Knight’s armour is usually the strongest around the Bat symbol. The Arkham Knight tells his militia men not to bother with shooting him in the symbol in the “Batman: Arkham Knight” video game.

The citizens of Gotham fear this version of Batman. They’re not celebrating him.

Warner Bros. Reeves said one of the things Bruce Wayne will confront in ‘The Batman’ is how he’s perceived by the people of Gotham.

“If you were in a city and there was a guy who dressed up as a bat and showed up out of the shadows and sometimes confronted those people and beat them up because he felt what they were doing was wrong so that he could put the fear of God in them about the crimes that they’re committing, I think we would wonder, ‘Well, gee, that guy sounds a little dangerous,” Reeves said, reminding fans that this is still early on in Batman’s career as a vigilante.

Reeves describes Batman as a growing legend where everyone in Gotham doesn’t really understand how he exists.

“He’s not yet the vision of the character that he becomes where he becomes a symbol of hope for the city,” he added. “He’s early in the trajectory. They’re afraid of him, franky.”

One of the film’s influences was “Chinatown.”

CBS via Getty Images Jack Nicholson and Faye Dunaway starred in the 1974 movie.

Reeves said Chinatown was a inspiration because the film follows a series of crimes.

“The series of murders that Batman is investigating are very much in that mode,” Reeves said. “That kind of gritty, flawed, the humanity of it, that was very much inspired by those kinds of movies like ‘French Connection’ and other sort of cop movies like that.”

Reeves also named “Taxi Driver” as an influence.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.