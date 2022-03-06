‘The Batman’ star Robert Pattinson really did a lot of the film’s stunt driving in the Batmobile, which could go as fast as 100 MPH

Robert Pattinson in ‘The Batman.’ Jonathan Olley/DC Comics

Pattinson got the Batmobile to “top speeds” driving it, said production designer James Chinlund.

Special-effects supervisor Dominic Tuohy told Insider the car could go up to 100 MPH.

“He was heavily involved in his stunt-driving work,” Chinlund said of Pattinson.

Robert Pattinson got to find out firsthand just how fast the Batmobile could go in “The Batman.“

According to the movie’s production designer James Chinlund, Pattinson, who plays Batman in the movie that chronicles year two of Bruce Wayne being the Dark Knight of Gotham, spent a lot of time behind the wheel of the Batmobile doing his own driving.

“Rob put it through its paces,” he told Insider. “He was out there working it out for sure. He got it to some top speeds, he was heavily involved in his stunt-driving work.”

But what exactly is “top speeds”? Insider contacted the movie’s special effects supervisor, Dominic Tuohy, who was in charge of the Batmobile build. He said with its powerful Chevy V8 627 horse power engine, the Batmobile easily got up to 100 MPH.

The Batmobile in ‘The Batman.’ Warner Bros.

Chinlund said a “pod car” was also used a lot to film the Batmobile scenes. In that instance, a cockpit is rigged to the roof of the Batmobile where a stunt driver controls the car’s steering. So though it looks like Pattinson is driving if the camera is focused on him, above the car it’s the stunt driver doing all the work.Chinlund added that along with the Batmobile being fast, it’s also nimble.

“It can jump, go on two wheels, do burnouts. So for me as a Batman fan, to see a car that actually drives — and that was [director] Matt [Reeves]’ initial goal from day one — the movie has one of the most visceral chases they’ve ever experienced in a ‘Batman’ movie,” he said.

“The Batman” is currently playing in theaters.