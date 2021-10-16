Robert Pattinson’s Dark Knight goes up against multiple villains in the new trailer for ‘The Batman’

Robert Pattinson stars in ‘The Batman.’ Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures/ ™ & © DC Comics

Warner Bros. revealed the second full trailer for “The Batman” at DC FanDome on Saturday.

Fans finally hear and see Robert Pattinson’s Batman in director Matt Reeves’ film.

“The Batman” will be in theaters on March 4, 2022.

Batman is back!

We finally have a new look at Robert Pattinson’s Batman and it looks unlike any version of the Caped Crusader we’ve seen before on the big screen.

Warner Bros. revealed its second full trailer for “The Batman” on Saturday during its DC FanDome streaming event and the Matt Reeves-directed film looks and sounds great thanks to a pulse-pounding score from composer Michael Giacchino (“Rogue One”).

The Batman – Main Trailer from on Vimeo.

The new trailer not only teases the Riddler (Paul Dano), but also shows off better looks at Colin Farrell’s The Penguin and Zoë Kravitz’s Catwoman.

Some of the many looks of Selina Kyle/Catwoman in ‘The Batman.’ Warner Bros.

“Catwoman really wants to fight for those who don’t have someone else to fight for them and that’s where Batman and her really connect,” Kravitz said during the DC FanDome presentation.

Reeves capitalizes on something other Bat franchises before it haven’t leaned into: Establishing that Batman’s extensive Rogues’ Gallery co-exist in Gotham. Batman’s often not handling just one villain at a time, but many. This way, Reeves sets up the possibility for the villains to team up and align against the crime fighter down the road.

Colin Farrell looks unrecognizable as the Penguin. Warner Bros. / DC Comics

Pattison appears as a grittier Batman in his second year as the vigilante. He’s also, perhaps, a bit more reckless than previous iterations we’ve seen on screen as he pursues Penguin in a fiery car chase through the streets of Gotham.

“He’s working out this rage,” Pattinson said at DC FanDome. “He hasn’t completely defined what Batman is… He’s not sleeping.”

Some of the many looks of Bruce Wayne and Batman in ‘The Batman’ trailer. Warner Bros. / DC Comics

Warner Bros. also released two posters for the film featuring Dano’s Riddler and Batman.

The Batman poster featuring The Riddler. Warner Bros.

‘The Batman’ poster featuring the Dark Knight. Warner Bros.

The film also stars Jeffrey Wright as Commission Gordon, Andy Serkis as Alfred, and Peter Sarsgaard as Gotham District Attorney Gil Colson.

Directed from a screenplay by Reeves and Peter Craig, “The Batman” will be in theaters on March 4, 2022.