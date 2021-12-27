New ‘The Batman’ trailer shows the Caped Crusader teaming up with Catwoman against the Riddler

released new artwork and a new trailer for ‘The Batman’ on Monday, December 27. Warner Bros.

Warner Bros. released a new trailer for “The Batman” starring Robert Pattinson and Zoë Kravitz.

Batman and his sometimes-foe, Catwoman (Kravitz), team up against The Riddler in the new trailer.

“The Batman” will be released on March 4, 2022 in theaters.

A new trailer for “The Batman” is here, and it shows the Dark Knight playing nice and working together with Catwoman (Zoë Kravitz) to save Gotham from a bigger baddie — a Riddler (Paul Dano) who knows Batman’s identity.

While Bats’ complicated relationship with Selina Kyle is the centerpiece of Warner Bros.’ newest trailer for director Matt Reeves’ earlier take on the Caped Crusader, composer Michael Giacchino’s score is the highlight. His take on the classic Batman theme delivers a hauntingly darker score to match the raw power of this younger, hungry Bruce Wayne whose thirst for vengeance may lean a little too heavily on violence.

Also starring Andy Serkis as Alfred, Colin Farrell as the Penguin, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, and Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon, “The Batman” is in theaters on March 4.