Here's the cast of 'The Batman' and who they're playing

A new Batman movie starring Robert Pattinson is coming to theatres in October 2021.

Before the movie’s scheduled release, meet the cast.

A new Batman movie is coming to theatres in 2021 and it will be filled with plenty of villains.

Director Matt Reeves’ “The Batman” will follow a a younger version of the Caped Crusader during his second year as the masked vigilante. Robert Pattinson dons the famous cape and cowl as a Batman who strikes fear into Gotham City’s citizens.

He’ll be joined by Zoë Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, Andy Serkis, and a nearly-unrecognizable Colin Farrell. Don’t expect to see the characters as you know and love them. During Warner Bros.’ DC FanDome event he said “The Batman” will present origin stories for these incarnations of the characters.

From the Penguin to Alfred Pennyworth, here’s who you can expect to see in “The Batman.”

Robert Pattinson is the eighth major actor to play Batman in a movie.

Stephane Cardinale/Corbis via Getty Images/Warner Bros. Pattinson joins the list of famous Batmen who include Adam West, Michael Keaton, Val Kilmer, George Clooney, Christian Bale, Ben Affleck, and Will Arnett.

Pattinson’s Batman is not going to be the dark knight that you’re used to seeing on screen. He’s still developing and figuring out how to be the world’s greatest detective. That makes him a bit scary to the people of Gotham.

“He’s not yet the vision of the character that he becomes where he becomes a symbol of hope for the city,” Reeves said. “He’s early in the trajectory. They’re afraid of him, frankly.”

Don’t worry. We won’t see Batman’s origin story again. Reeves said that has been done plenty of times already.

Andy Serkis will appear as his butler and guardian, Alfred Pennyworth.

Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP, DC Comics Serkis’ voice can be heard in the teaser trailer for ‘The Batman.’

While we don’t get to see Alfred in the first teaser trailer, we do hear Serkis’ voice. Serkis previously worked with director Matt Reeves on his “Planet of the Apes” trilogy.

Jeffrey Wright will play Commissioner James Gordon.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for HBO, Warner Bros., DC Comics Here’s Jeffrey Wright as Jim Gordon versus one of the character’s many looks in the comics.

Gordon seems just as baffled by the mysterious string of murders in Gotham as anyone. From the teaser trailer it looks like he’ll be open to working with the young Batman.

Zoë Kravitz is seen as Selina Kyle.

Stephane Cardinale/Corbis via Getty Images, DC Comics, Warner Bros. Michelle Pfeiffer, Halle Berry, and Anne Hathaway have played the role before her.

Reeves said this version of Selina Kyle isn’t Catwoman yet. Batman appears to interrupt her during a burglary in the first trailer.

Colin Farrell looks unrecognizable as Oswald Cobblepot.

Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images, Warner Bros. Yes, this is Colin Farrell.

“Oz is not yet the kingpin that he’s going to become,” Reeves said. “The Penguin, in fact, doesn’t like being called the Penguin.”

Paul Dano plays a more serious version of the Riddler.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, DC Comics Jim Carrey previously played a sillier take on the character.

At DC FanDome, Reeves said this will be the first time the Riddler is making his presence known in Gotham City.

In the teaser trailer, the villain leaves behind a riddle addressed to Batman: What does a liar say when he’s dead? Fans already solved it. It reads: He lies still.

John Turturro is playing mob boss Carmine Falcone.

Dia Dipasupil/WireImage, DC Comics In the comics, Carmine is The Godfather of Gotham City and goes by the nickname, ‘The Roman.’

Falcone wasn’t seen in the trailer, but Reeves said “The Batman” will follow Wayne as he hones in on Gotham City’s corruption.

In “the Long Halloween,” Bruce’s father, Thomas Wayne, was a doctor who saved Carmine Falcone’s life. Expect to see some of the crime lords of Gotham appear. Sal Maroni’s name appeared in the teaser trailer as well and the Falcone and Maroni family didn’t see eye to eye.

Peter Saarsgard is playing District Attorney Gil Colson.

David Livingston/Getty Images Is there more to Gil Colson than we know?

Colson isn’t a character from the comics so fans have been speculating whether or not Colson could be a cover name if Sarsgaard is actually playing a version of Harvey Dent/Two-Face. In the comics, Dent is the Gotham City D.A.

Saarsgard wasn’t seen in the first trailer for the film.

