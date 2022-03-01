Zoë Kravitz says she ‘interpreted’ Catwoman as bisexual in ‘The Batman’

Warner Bros.’ leaves just enough wiggle room for fans to interpret the character as bisexual if they choose to, even though she’s been bisexual in the comics since 2015. Jonathan Olley/DC Comics

Zoë Kravitz says she believes her character Selina Kyle/Catwoman in “The Batman” is bisexual.

A small moment suggests Kyle may share a more intimate relationship with a female friend.

Kravitz said she “interpreted” the moment as the two “had some kind of romantic relationship.”

Zoë Kravitz’s portrayal of Catwoman in “The Batman” may leave you wondering whether or not her character, also known as Selina Kyle, is bisexual.

Depending on who you ask, she is.

In the film, there’s a brief moment where she refers to a female friend who goes missing as “baby.” The tone in Kyle’s voice may leave viewers wondering whether or not there’s something more between the two friends, but it’s never explored further on-screen.

In an interview with Australia’s Pedestrian, Kravitz said that’s how she interpreted that moment.

“That’s definitely the way I interpreted that, that they had some kind of romantic relationship,” Kravitz said when asked if that scene was supposed to be a potential nod to Kyle’s sexuality.

So much of ‘The Batman’ is focused on the Batman’s will-they or won’t-they relationship with the Cat that you may miss that there’s more to Selina Kyle. Warner Bros.

When asked the same question, director Matt Reeves told the outlet that while the film is “very true” to the character, “I don’t think we meant to go directly in that way, but you can interpret it that way for sure.”

“She has an intimacy with that character and it’s a tremendous and deep caring for that character, more so than a sexual thing, but there was meant to be quite an intimate relationship between them,” he added.

Although “The Batman” puts the impetus on the viewer to decide whether or not Kyle’s character could be bisexual, the character was first announced as bixsexual in the comics back in 2015.

Catwoman’s small bisexual moment in “The Batman” feels like another missed opportunity for LGBTQ+ representation in Hollywood to some critics. Other films that have been accused by critics of pandering to the LGBTQ+ community include “Luca,” “Avengers: Endgame,” “Star Wars,” and “Beauty and the Beast.”

“The Batman” is in theaters Friday. You can read our review here.