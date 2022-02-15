‘The Batman’ director says the movie is an origin story for the Dark Knight’s villains instead of the Caped Crusader

Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne in ‘The Batman.’ Warner Bros.

“The Batman” director Matt Reeves says his take on the Dark Knight is not a Batman origin story.

Instead, it’s an origin story for the Bat’s famous villains.

Reeves discussed the film after a special screening of the film with the press, including Insider.

When “The Batman” hits theaters next month with a newer, younger version of the Caped Crusader in Robert Pattinson, don’t expect to see another rehashed origin story of how the billionaire became Gotham’s protector.

“The thing about the movie is that it isn’t a Batman origin story, but it is the origin story of every Rogue’s gallery character that you come across,” director Matt Reeves told a small group of press, including Insider, during a Q&A session for the film on Thursday at Warner Bros. after a special screening of the film.

“Selina Kyle is not yet Catwoman and the Penguin is not yet the kingpin,” Reeves added, speaking of Zoë Kravitz and Colin Farrell’s takes on two of Batman’s greatest foes (or allies, depending on the day of the week).

They’re just two of the many villains fans will be acquainted with when “The Batman” hits theaters in March in addition to the Riddler (Paul Dano) and mob boss Carmine Falcone (John Turturro).

The Penguin, Selina Kyle, and The Riddler are three familiar faces you’ll see in ‘The Batman.’ Warner Bros., composite by Kirsten Acuna/Insider

The film’s focus on the vigilante’s villains is exciting for a few reasons.

Even if you’re not well-versed in Batman, you probably know the Caped Crusader’s origin story. Bruce Wayne’s parents were murdered in cold blood outside a theater in front of a young Wayne. The traumatic experience led Bruce to become a watchful protector of Gotham in his later years. It’s a flashback moment that has been revisited tirelessly in live-action and animation again and again.

“It’s kind of different to the traditional origin story,” Pattinson said later in the Q&A. “[Bruce] doesn’t go away and train and come back as a fully mastered Batman at all and he’s not the traditional kind of Playboy persona as well.”

Robert Pattinson’s Bruce Wayne is a bit of a recluse in ‘The Batman.’ He doesn’t like the limelight. Jonathan Olley/™ & © DC Comics

“I didn’t wanna do an origin story,” Reeves said Thursday. “I knew that I wanted to do a story that would lean into the detective side of Batman because we hadn’t seen it where it was really in the forefront of the story.”

“I thought it would be interesting as you followed the details of the crime, that it would take him across the paths of these other characters,” he added.

It’s about time DC focuses a bit more on the villains many have also grown up loving so they’re more than one-note characters hell-bent on creating chaos and destruction in Gotham.

Zoë Kravitz said it was a pleasure exploring Selina Kyle and not jumping straight into her Catwoman persona

‘The Batman’ costumes for Selina Kyle, The Penguin, and The Riddler were on display on the WB lot during a Q&A session for the movie on February 10, 2022. Kirsten Acuna/Insider

Thursday, Reeves and Pattinson were joined by Zoë Kravitz and producer Dylan Clark for a nearly 50-minute Q&A after press screened “The Batman.”

Kravitz said it was nice getting to spend time on screen as Selina Kyle instead of her famous alter-ego who, in the comics, eventually becomes a master thief.

“The character is so well developed in the script and I was really excited to explore her backstory and where she comes from,” Kravitz said, adding, “It was really lovely to be able to play Selina and not have to jump straight to Catwoman.”

We get to see more of Selina Kyle, instead of Catwoman, in ‘The Batman.’ Jonathan Olley/™ & © DC Comics

“With these iconic characters that we all love so much, it can be overwhelming in terms of, ‘OK, now here’s Catwoman,'” Kravitz said. “I have this wonderful opportunity to kind of slowly develop her and the audience gets to come on that journey with me.”

Also starring Jeffrey Wright, Andy Serkis, Peter Sarsgaard, and Jayme Lawson, “The Batman” hits theaters on March 4.