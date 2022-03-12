21 details you may have missed in ‘The Batman’

This version of Gotham City isn’t meant to be New York City or Chicago.

“It was very important to me that while Gotham not be New York, not be Chicago, not be any particular city, I wanted you to feel like, ‘Wow, this is a place we’ve never been before,'” Reeves explained during a Q&A for the film Insider attended in February.

“But it feels absolutely like an iconic American city, a really corrupt, messed up place,” Reeves added. “I wanted it to be much of our world.”

Despite Gotham not officially taking place in New York City, there are two areas of Gotham that may feel very familiar to those in the Big Apple.

The film features its own Times Square-inspired center with massive billboards. Late in the film, Gothamites converge in a building called Gotham Square Garden that highly resembles Madison Square Garden down to its signage.

According to the film’s production notes, most of Gotham was actually shot in London after Chicago, Pittsburgh, Cleveland, and New York were scouted for the film.

Manhattan and Brooklyn, New York did serve as inspiration for overhead shots near the movie’s end where you start to see Gotham underwater.