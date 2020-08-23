Fans are realising Colin Farrell is playing the Penguin in 'The Batman' and they can't get over how unrecognizable he looks

Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images, Warner Bros. This is the same person. Colin Farrell is playing a Batman villain.

The first teaser trailer for the next Batman movie was released on Saturday.

While it shows Robert Pattinson as the Dark Knight, you may have overlooked the debut of Colin Farrell as the Penguin.

Fans found the actor unrecognizable with prosthetics.

Some mistakened him for actor Richard Kind.

If you didn’t catch Colin Farrell in “The Batman“ trailer during your first watch, you likely aren’t alone.

When you eventually noticed him, you may have done a double take. Farrell looks unrecognizable as the iconic Batman villain.

Warner Bros. This is Colin Farrell in ‘The Batman.’

Fans were in disbelief it was him underneath the prosthetics.

I can’t believe this is Colin Farrell as Penguin. He’s unrecognizable lol pic.twitter.com/sbedKZxJna — Social Damising (@jdamis) August 23, 2020

Colin Farrell looking unrecognizable as Penguin pic.twitter.com/FrZutXijvC — Martin Fisher (@OnlyMcFisherMan) August 23, 2020

Some mistakened him for another actor, Richard Kind.

Really thought this was Richard Kind in the BATMAN trailer but it’s Colin Farrell in Penguin makeup pic.twitter.com/9Aj3Vhbl97 — Chris Evangelista (@cevangelista413) August 23, 2020

No lie. I thought Colin Farrell was Richard Kind. pic.twitter.com/QxxuAdC4HM — Robert Daniels (@812filmreviews) August 23, 2020

so you’re telling me that’s not Richard Kind ???? pic.twitter.com/X7rvVx54um — jack (@juliendonkeyboi) August 23, 2020

Director Matt Reeves debuted the first teaser trailer for the next Batman film on Saturday during Warner Bros.’ DC FanDome virtual event. In addition to introducing new interpretations of iconic Bat villains Selina Kyle/Catwoman (Zoe Kravitz) and the Riddler (Paul Dano), Farrell’s version of Oswald Cobblepot/Penguin made a few quick appearances in the new footage.

He can be seen standing angrily, as part of a gun fight, and then is chased by the Batmobile.

Warner Bros. The Penguin says Batman’s crazy.

According to Reeves, we’ll see early versions of these villains in “The Batman.” Cobblepot doesn’t even go by the name Penguin yet, and doesn’t care for the nickname much.

Reeves confirmed Farrell’s role in the film in January. He stars in the film along with Robert Pattinson, Jeffrey Wright, and Andy Serkis.

“The Batman” is currently set to be released in October 2021. Filming is expected to resume on the movie this fall.

