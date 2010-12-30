The Basel Committee Wants To Reveal Everything About Bonuses Except The Name

Photo: Banana via Wikimedia Commons

The Basel Committee on Banking Supervision might soon pass a measure that would require banks to disclose the individual sizes of all year end bonuses, signing bonuses, and golden parachutes.The Daily Mail: The Basel Committee on Banking Supervision, which counts the UK, US and Hong Kong as members … wants banks to be made to publish the number and size of any guaranteed bonuses or golden hellos promised to new joiners.



[The committee] also wants to separate remuneration details for senior management-other material risk takers’ and ‘financial and risk control staff ‘ and for banks to explain how pay will be reduced if performance is below par.

If the measure passes, U.S. and UK banks could be required to detail the specific numbers of the bonuses they pay out, how many people received the bonuses, and details about why they received them — basically everything but the name of the person who’s getting paid.

The aim is to have the market police the size of bonuses and to require banks to show how the pay is tied to performance and long-term profitability. If shareholders are aware that 100 bank employees earned bonuses over $10 million for taking too much risk that by chance paid off one quarter, for example, they may not be keen to hold onto the shares. Thus, bank bonuses would decrease.

However the disclosure could also have the reverse effect.

Peter Hann, a former investment banker who advises Britain’s financial regulator, told Marketplace he thinks the measure could backfire.

Peter Hahn to Marketplace: I’m not sure if it doesn’t have reverse effect where somebody says, ‘Wait a second, those guys pay more, why shouldn’t I move to that bank?’

