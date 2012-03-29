The Baseball Season Started Today And You Didn't Even Notice

Photo: Root TV

Just like in year’s past, Major League Baseball opened its season today in Tokyo, Japan with a game between the Seattle Mariners and the Oakland A’s.While a 6:00 am start on the east coast isn’t terrible, for the fans of these two west coast teams, first pitch was 3:05 am.



For the fans in Japan though, this was a special occasion. Not only are the Mariners owned by a Japanese businessman, but it also marked the return of Japanese native, Ichiro Suzuki.

