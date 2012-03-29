The Baseball Season Started Today And You Didn't Even Notice

Photo: Root TV
Just like in year’s past, Major League Baseball opened its season today in Tokyo, Japan with a game between the Seattle Mariners and the Oakland A’s.While a 6:00 am start on the east coast isn’t terrible, for the fans of these two west coast teams, first pitch was 3:05 am.
For the fans in Japan though, this was a special occasion. Not only are the Mariners owned by a Japanese businessman, but it also marked the return of Japanese native, Ichiro Suzuki.
Oh no! Not baseball in a dome! For some reason we don't mind football, an all-weather sport, in domes. But they are taboo in baseball.
This young fan probably wasn't even born yet the last time Ichiro played a regular season game in Japan
In case the fans at home weren't aware, Tokyo is kinda big (glad they clarified that the list only includes Earth cities)
