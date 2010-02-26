The Bar Exam Is Over...The People Take To The Bars (And Twitter)!

That rite of lawyerly passage known as the Bar exam is now over for February takers. And they are doing what oh so many law grads



have done before them. Celebrate!For some professions this might mean a nice dinner and quiet toasts of their accomplishment with their peers. But for lawyers-to-be, it’s time to rid themselves of the memory of a month or so of almost constant study by downing a drink. Or, from the sounds of these Tweeters, five or six.

Congrats Bar examinees! Enjoy the evening, be safe, and do your best to not talk about the Bar while you are at the bar.

Click Here For Mostly Bar-Related Post-Bar Tweets! >

[slideshow]

[slide

permalink=”mad-dash-1″

title=”Mad dash!”

content=””

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b8700927f8b9aa55e6f0a00/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”epic-celebration-2″

title=”Epic celebration”

content=””

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b8700dd7f8b9a92513c0000/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”spoken-like-a-true-texan-3″

title=”Spoken like a true Texan”

content=””

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b8700c17f8b9a7450220800/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”well-everyone-else-is-having-a-drink-4″

title=”Well, everyone else is having a drink”

content=””

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b8700af7f8b9adb5faa0300/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”like-this-guybottoms-up-5″

title=”Like this guy…bottoms up!”

content=””

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b8700ce7f8b9afc5f530200/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”weve-been-stuck-in-albany-post-bar-hell-squared-indeed-6″

title=”We’ve been stuck in Albany post-Bar. Hell squared, indeed.”

content=””

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b8700a17f8b9ac461c00200/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”why-not-sun-means-you-passed-7″

title=”Why not? Sun means you passed!”

content=””

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b8700f97f8b9a4260af0000/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”not-so-sunny-california-8″

title=”Not so sunny California”

content=””

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b87010b7f8b9a74504e0800/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”and-back-to-the-beer-9″

title=”And back to the beer…”

content=””

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b8702787f8b9aa55ff40500/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”true-but-think-about-that-tomorrow-10″

title=”True, but think about that tomorrow!”

content=””

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b8702687f8b9a4b601d0100/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”if-you-cant-get-enough-11″

title=”If you can’t get enough…”

content=”Here’s what they were saying earlier this week, when it was all about the suffering and not the celebration…“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b82891e000000000077fb60/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[/slideshow]

