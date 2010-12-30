Bad Loan Performance Has Peaked And No Other Shoe Is Going To Drop

This is the third in a series of four articles that I have written exclusively for Business Insider explaining the research findings of my new firm, Quanta Analytics, regarding the banking industry.



In this article I intend to explain the extent and type of ongoing cleanup that will be necessary for the banking industry to clear its portfolio of problem loans to pre-crisis norms.

Before I begin, however, it is important for the reader to understand the baseline for banking industry assets and loans as they currently stand as of the end of the 3rd quarter of 2010.

In total, the banking industry (made up of more than 7,600 FDIC-insured banks) manages a book of assets totaling $13.3 Trillion, of which $7.4 Trillion of those assets are loans with an identifiable $242 Billion of reserves (or loan loss allowances) set aside to cover future losses on those loans.

The breakdown of those loans is as follows: Real Estate loans ($4.3 T); Individual loans ($1.3 T); Commercial/Industrial loans ($1.2 T); Agricultural loans ($0.1 T); and Other loans ($0.5 T). Exhibit 1 provides a history of how the relative mix of banking loans has changed over the last eighteen years.

Photo: Jim Boswell

Now with that baseline set of information established I would now like to focus your attention on how the loans in the largest of the those categories (Real Estate, Individual, Commercial) have performed over time and how they are currently performing, using as a measurement the relative amount of loans that are delinquent in each of the categories.

I believe that it is important for me to point out for the reader that the beginning point of the analysis that follows includes the “latter stages” of the cleanup of the Savings & Loan crisis, but does not show the peak of the problem which took place two-years before at the end of 1990. When looking at the following charts, the reader should take note that the “y” axis of each chart varies depending upon the magnitude of the problem in each category.

Now to begin, Exhibit 2 shows the relative per cent of banking industry “Real Estate” loans that were non-performing over time.

Photo: Jim Boswell

Clearly the banking industry still has a cleanup issue regarding “Real Estate” loans—in fact, Exhibit 2 shows that over 7% of the Real Estate loans are more than 90-days delinquent. I would like to point out, however, as we move along that the reader should look at the left side of the graph and extrapolate their mind back a couple of years to help put the current loan performance condition somewhat in relative terms with the Savings & Loan crisis.

Regardless, as we move forward, we are going to keep a running tab. If all the “Real Estate” loans greater than 90-days delinquent end up in foreclosure, this means $313 Billion (7.3% times $4.3 T) of Real Estate loan assets will move into foreclosure.

Now let’s turn our attention to the history of loan performance for the $1.3 T of Individual Loan category, approximately half of which is made up of credit card loans. Exhibit 3 shows that history:

Photo: Jim Boswell

Geez Louise, Jim! You have to be kidding me. I thought credit card lending was supposed to be the next shoe to drop. What’s going on here? I see that loan performance is worse in this crisis, but I have to say that Individual loan performance hardly looks that much worse today than it did for the whole history of Individual loan performance.

I will make no further comment, but instead, add to my running total to account for the amount of problem loans still remaining. In the case of Individual Loans more than 90-days delinquent we find the total to be $42 Billion (1.9% times $1.3T).

It’s time to move on and take a look at the performance of the $1.2T of Commercial loans within the Banking Industry. Exhibit 4 will provide that picture.

Photo: Jim Boswell

Oh Jim, now you’ve gone too far. Now I know that you have to be pulling my leg. Are you telling me that the commercial loans held by the banking industry are not performing any worse today than they did during the Savings & Loan crisis or even after the stock market crash of 2000?

Yes, believe it or not, that is exactly what I am telling you. All the talk about the “next shoe dropping” by the doomsayers is built on a bunch of anecdotes extrapolated beyond all reasonable means. The information that I am presenting to you has been recorded by every bank for every quarter to the Federal Government for the last eighteen years. I think you can trust what it is telling you.

Regardless, let’s just add another $42 Billion to our total of problem bank loans (2.8% times $1.2T) and move on and do some summarizing. Exhibit 5 shows the overall history of loan performance by all the loan categories together.

Photo: Jim Boswell

Now using all the above as a foundation for making statements based upon fact, here is the conclusion of Quanta Analytics.

First, loan performance has been bad during this crisis, but in relative terms hardly that much worse (other than maybe in the Single Family Real Estate category) than during the Savings & Loan crisis.

Two, Real Estate loans and Real Estate loans alone were the primary driver of our recent crisis.

Three, bad loan performance has peaked in every loan category and no “other shoe is going to drop”. Too bad for the doomsayers, I guess.

Four, totaling up the worst of the remaining non-performing bank loans Quanta Analytics came up with a total of $383 Billion. Considering that the banking industry has already set aside $242 billion in loan loss allowances, essentially evaluating those loans to be worth approximately one-third of their booked value, Quanta Analytics believes that its previous estimate of total industry losses of $550 billion will hold true.

And finally five, once again the banks will survive a crisis of their own making.

If anyone is interested in seeing more details relating to the above analysis, simply email me using the email address of my BI profile and ask for the Powerpoint presentation that is associated with the analysis.

