The Banker At The Centre Of The ABS Insider Trading Scandal Bought The Winning Apartment From The Block

Alisa and Lysandra Fraser. Picture: The Block/Nine Network

The winners of year’s series of The Block have been unwittingly caught up in the $7 million ABS insider trading scam.

Twins Alisa and Lysandra Fraser pocketed $616,000 for winning the renovation reality TV series – the amount one bidder paid above reserve when he shelled out $2.375 million for the three-bedroom loft apartment they designed.

That bidder, as it turns out, was Lukas Kamay.

Kamay is the 26-year-old banker alleged to be at the centre of the trading scandal which broke on Friday.

The apartment is among the assets frozen by Australian Federal Police and the Australian Securities and Investments Commission after they arrested and charged Kamay.

Kamay was sacked from his job at NAB on Friday after allegations rose that he paid former Monash University mate and ABS employee Christopher Hill between $50,000 and $60,000 for unreleased information.

It is alleged Kamay made up to $7m on foreign exchange markets with the information Hill provided.

Hill and Kamay have since been charged with several offences related to their alleged insider trading. Kamay has been granted strict bail, while Hill has been extradited from Canberra and will face court today.

