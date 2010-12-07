Payback: Bank That Froze Julian Assange's Bank Account Has Now Been Taken Down By Hackers

Joe Weisenthal

It’s war!

Earlier today we noted how the Swiss bank Switzerland Post Finance (a bank associated with the Swiss post office) had frozen Julian Assange’s bank account for his defence fund.

Well, payback.

As NYT reports, their site has now been taken offline, and a group calling itself Operation Payback on Twitter claims credit for the DDOS.

