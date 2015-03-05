The Bank of England now hasn't moved interest rates for six whole years

Mike Bird
The Governor of the Bank of England Mark Carney.Reuters

The Bank of England just announced its latest monetary policy decisions. As it has in the last 72 months, it chose to hold interest rates where they are.

It’s now been a full six years since the Bank of England cut its benchmark interest rate to 0.5%. Since then, a lot of things have changed. For example:

  • The UK government came into power in 2010 (and will end in its current form in May).
  • Lily Allen’s The Fear was the best-selling UK single on 5 March 2009. She’s since had two children.
  • The iPhone 3G was Apple’s latest handset.
  • The US S&P stock index is up 200% since bottoming out in March 2009.

Some Tweeters have been sharing what they looked like back in early 2009:

 

NOW WATCH: This Video Of The Largest Breakage Of Ice From A Glacier Ever Filmed Is Absolutely Frightening

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.