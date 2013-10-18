The Bank Of England Is Doing Something Really Cool On Twitter

Joe Weisenthal

The Bank of England is breaking new ground in central bank transparency this morning.

Seriously.

Using the hashtag #AskBoE, the Bank of England is answering people’s questions about monetary policy on Twitter.

It’s a genuinely interesting experiment and discussion.

Here are some examples of questions asked then answered.

Screen Shot 2013 10 18 at 6.56.34 AM@bankofengland
Screen Shot 2013 10 18 at 6.57.20 AM@bankofengland

Hopefully Janet Yellen is watching.

