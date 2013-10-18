The Bank Of England Is Doing Something Really Cool On Twitter

The Bank of England is breaking new ground in central bank transparency this morning.

Seriously.

Using the hashtag #AskBoE, the Bank of England is answering people’s questions about monetary policy on Twitter.

It’s a genuinely interesting experiment and discussion.

Here are some examples of questions asked then answered.

Hopefully Janet Yellen is watching.

