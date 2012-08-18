The Bank Of Canada Removed An 'Asian-Looking' Woman From Planned $100 Notes After Complaints

The Bank of Canada removed an “Asian-looking” woman from the designs for new polymor $100 bills after focus groups complained.



The bills were brought into circulation last year but the strange decision was only revealed after Canadian Press news agency obtained a copy of 2009 report commissioned by the bank.

“Some have concerns that the researcher appears to be Asian”, the report read, referring to the fact that the bill show a woman scientist peering into a microscope. “Some believe that it presents a stereotype of Asians excelling in technology and/or the sciences. Others feel that an Asian should not be the only ethnicity represented on the banknotes. Other ethnicities should also be shown.”

While the woman originally featured on the $100 bill wasn’t intended to be “Asian-looking”, the Bank of Canada decided to change her to “neutral” look that did not indicate any ethnic group (the new image is below):

We’re very curious to see what the original looked like.

