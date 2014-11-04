The Bank Of America Employee Suspected Of Killing 2 Sex Workers Left Chilling Emails At Work

REUTERS/Reuters TV Rurik Jutting arrives at a court in Hong Kong on November 3, 2014, charged with two counts of murder. Picture: Reuters TV.

Police are examining thousands of images on the mobile phone of Rurik Jutting, the former Bank of America Merril Lynch structured equities employee who has been arrested following the discovery of two dead women in his Hong Kong apartment.

They will also look at a chilling email message that Jutting used as his out-of-office autoreply, according to Bloomberg:

An automated email reply from the Bank of America Corp. (BAC) account of Rurik Jutting yesterday said he was out of the office “indefinitely” and recommended contacting someone who’s not “an insane psychopath.” … The automated reply also said: “For escalation please contact God, though suspect the devil will have custody. [Last line only really worked if I had followed through..]”

Police will also look at his Facebook page status updates to establish a timeline of his activities before his death. Among those posts are an image from the Daily Mail stating “money does buy happiness“, an image that appears to be from the balcony of a high-rise apartment building like the one Jutting lived in, and a selfie of Jutting with an attractive female friend.

As they do so, we’re beginning to learn more details about what happened in the high-rise apartment of the man authorities say nearly decapitated one woman and kept the body of another for days in a maggot-filled suitcase.

But it is likely to be his phone and social media will provide the major evidence in the case, according to News.com:

Police were scouring thousands of photographs stored on a mobile phone seized from the suspect, including some showing one of the corpses wrapped in a carpet inside a suitcase on the balcony, the South China Morning Post reported. “Stepping down from the ledge. Burden lifted; new journey begins. Scared and anxious but also excited. The first step is always the hardest,” said the posting uploaded to Facebook on Monday.

Facebook Jutting posted this image on Facebook on July 4.

Rurik George Caton Jutting, 29, was arrested Saturday at his apartment in the Wanchai district of Hong Kong, according to The Financial Times:

The body of a young woman was found on the floor of his bloodstained flat, where a knife was recovered by police. Hours later, police discovered a second body. Both women were reported to be sex workers, one of Indonesian origin, according to local media. One of the women has since been identified as 25-year old Sumarti Ningsih, who police say was killed on October 27. The other woman has not been named. “Police sped to the scene and an unconscious woman aged 25 to 30 was found lying inside the unit. Sustaining cut wounds to her neck and buttocks, the woman was certified dead at the scene,” the Hong Kong police said in a weekend statement. “In the course of investigation, police found a suitcase at the balcony of the unit, and a female dead body with neck injuries was found inside the suitcase.”

Jutting graduated from Cambridge University and began working for BofA in Hong Kong in the summer of last year, according to his LinkedIn profile. He previously worked for BofA and Barclays in London.

He was also jilted by a fiance in 2012 who cheated on him in 2012, according to The Telegraph.

The Telegraph The Telegraph reports that these women were Jutting’s victims.

The two victims were Indonesian sex workers, according to the BBC.

The BBC’s Hong Kong correspondent Juliana Liu reported that the two victims were known as Jesse and Alice. Both were well known in the Wan Chai entertainment district, our correspondent said.

Bloomberg named one of the victims as “Ningsih”, and said she was on an Indonesian tourist visa.

Police are looking at Jutting’s phone “in a bid to identify further potential victims,” The Telegraph said.

Facebook A photo taken by Rurik Jutting from his Facebook page.

Jutting came from a privileged background. His parents live in a massive house in Surrey, according to The Daily Mail, which also said he enjoyed skiing and visiting trendy clubs in London’s Shoreditch neighbourhood:

He enjoyed skiing holidays in Courchevel, the Alpine playground for the elite, and when in London he relaxed at a private members’ club in Shoreditch. The son of an engineer father and a nursery teacher mother, Jutting was described by one colleague in Hong Kong as someone who ‘talked very loud and made loads of money’.

As a boy he attended Winchester College, a private school, before going to Cambridge to study history and law, according to The Telegraph. He was in the rowing club and was secretary of the history society, The Telegraph said.

His Hong Kong flat contained cocaine, The South China Morning Post said, and the FT reported that it is located near the city’s red light district:

Mr Jutting’s apartment in the J-Residence tower block in Wanchai — where rents are around HK30,000 a month — is just a short walk away from one of Hong Kong’s best-known party districts, famous for its all-night bars and clubs. The area is popular with expats and tourists, and is home to one of Hong Kong’s main red light districts.

