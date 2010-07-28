The Bank "Churchill Schwartz" Is Code For Goldman Sachs, And 3 More Reasons Wall Street 2 Will Blow

The first trailer for Wall Street 2 actually looked pretty good.



But then the studio released 2 more trailers of actual movie scenes that worried us. And now, we find out (from a review) that a bank is given the name “Churchill Schwartz,” and that it’s meant to be a codename for “Goldman Sachs.” Churchill Schwartz is the worst fake bank name ever.

It’s just too easy to find 3 more reasons why Wall Street 2 is going to suck:

3. Nouriel Roubini doesn’t play “Dr. Doom,” he plays a made-up character, “Dr. Hashimi.“

2. Shia LeBoeuf speaks with a bad Long Island (?) accent.

1. Shia LeBoeuf’s character, Jake Moore, speaks fluent Mandarin. (He’s a ~25 year old trader. The WSJ also points out that he went to Fordham.)

There is one small glimmer of hope. A Wall Street Journal movie critic slammed the movie.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.