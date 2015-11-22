The band playing at the Bataclan Theatre speaks for the first time since the Paris terror attacks

Photo: Screenshot/ Vice Youtube

Members from the band Eagles of Death Metal, who were playing at the Bataclan Theatre in Paris when terrorists stormed the venue on November 13, have spoken for the first time since the attack in which 89 people died.

Among the victims was the California-based band’s 36-year-old merchandise manager, Nick Alexander, and three other colleagues from the band’s record label: Thomas Ayad, Marie Mosser, and Manu Perez.

The terror attacks across Paris resulted in 130 deaths and at least another 352 people wounded.

VICE sat down with Jesse Hughes and Joshua Homme — the group’s only two permanent members — to talk about their ordeal during the shooting.

The full interview is coming later this week, but even this small snippet is chilling and emotional to watch as Hughes recounts what happened.

“Several people hid in our dressing room and the killers were able to get in and kill everyone — except for a kid who was hiding under my leather jacket.”

Photo: Screenshot/ Vice Youtube

“People were so scared. A great reason why so many were killed was because so many people wouldn’t leave their friends.”

Photo: Screenshot/ Vice Youtube

“So many people put themselves in front of people…”

Photo: Screenshot/ Vice Youtube

Here’s the preview in full.

The full video of the interview is expected to be released this week on VICE.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.