The Ballsy Way Mitt Romney First Put The Moves On Ann, His Wife

Photo: Twitter

The world met Mitt Romney’s wife Ann last night, when she gave a speech at the Republican National Convention.The speech was an appeal to women. In it, Romney spoke of meeting Mitt at a dance back when they were teenagers.



The truth is Mitt and Ann actually met when they were little kids. Mitt was in Cub Scouts and he saw Ann riding a horse. He threw some stones at her.

But, it is true that Mitt put much more effective moves on Ann at that dance.

He did it in a pretty ballsy way.

He was going to high school at a fancy, all-boys boarding school called Cranbrook and she was going to a fancy all-girls school called Kingswood. They had friends in common. One of them threw a dance party.

You might imagine that a story in which Mitt called up his crush from childhood and asked her to this dance, and that she was his date and that things took off from there.

But that’s not what happened.

Actually, Ann already had a date – not Mitt.

He only saw her, remembered her, at the dance, when he spotted her across the room.

So what did Mitt do?

Did he go over to Ann and chat her up? Remind her of old stones tossed?

Nope.

Did he wait for her to recognise him and come over?

No way.

He went straight for the gold.

He walked over to Ann’s date and talked the guy into letting him drive her home.

Talk about cutting in!

“I caught his eye and he never let me go,” Ann told an interviewer later.

“I mean, he hotly pursued me.”

We learned all this reading The Real Romney, a deeply reported and informative book by Michael Kranish and Scott Helman. You should read it if want to know about the guy whom half the country wants to be our next president. Pre-order the up-coming, updated, paperback version here. Or buy the Kindle edition.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.