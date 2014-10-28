The Ballot Is Open To Watch Sydney's New Year Eve Fireworks For Free From The Cahill Expressway

You’ll be over the other side… Photo: Getty

The NSW Government has opened its annual ballot for the chance to watch the Sydney’s New Years Eve fireworks from a prime viewing spot – the Cahill Expressway above Circular Quay.

The online ballot is open here until midnight on Sunday, November 9.

The good news is there are 1600 family passes, for up to five people, to watch either the 9pm or midnight fireworks from the vantage point. The bad news is the ballot is only open to NSW residents and is restricted to one entry per household. The Cahill Expressway is a specially designated family area and entry is by ticket only. It’s a non-smoking, alcohol and glass-free area, but there’s hot food, soft drinks, tea and coffee for sale.

Roads minister Duncan Gay said the ballot has been held since 2000 and is extremely popular.

“The lucky winners not only get a front row seat to the world-famous fireworks, they will be able to enjoy the fun and family-friendly atmosphere created by a great range of pre-fireworks entertainment,” he said.

