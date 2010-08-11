The Ballad Of Steven Slater, An Ode To The Flight Attendant That Flipped Out

From Jonathan Mann, the guy who brought you Bing Goes the Internet and the iPhone Antenna Song, here’s an ode to Steve Slater, the flight attendant who flipped out on his passengers then fled out the emergency hatch.



He quotes Steve’s tirade at length, so the language is NSFW:



