The Bali Nine duo’s former lawyer says he has evidence that could save them, but will discredit him

Mohamad Rifan, the former lawyer of the two members of the Bali Nine due to be executed, says he has evidence that could form the basis of a new legal appeal but could discredit him when it emerges.

Rifan represented the Australians, Andrew Chan and Myuran Sukumaran, when they were first sentenced to death in 2006.

While he could not reveal what the evidence in question was, Rifan said he would be giving the information to Chan and Sukumaran’s lawyer Todung Mulya Lubis, implying that there was an “interference” in the case that could aid a new appeal.

“At that time they were going to be sentenced to life, but there were factors which saw them sentenced to death,” he told reporters on Saturday, according to Sky News.

The new development, which could save the lives of the Australian men, has only just come to light because Rifan says the evidence could “discredit” him.

“But for them I will take it… It’s one last thing I can do for them,” he said according to The Sydney Morning Herald.

Last week the men were told that their executions were set to be carried out this month, after their last ditch efforts for a judicial review were denied. Read more on that here.

Sukumaran, 33, and Chan, 31, were the ringleaders of the Bali Nine who plotted to transport more than eight kilograms of heroin from Bali to Sydney in April 2005.

The scheduled executions follow Indonesian president Joko Widodo’s crackdown on drug cases in the country, despite pleas from the Australian government to show the men mercy.

If the men do end up facing the firing squad, it will be the first execution of an Australian overseas in 10 years.

