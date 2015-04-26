The Bali Nine Duo have been given a 72-hour execution notice

(L-R) Australians Myuran Sukumaran and Andrew Chan in February 14, 2006. Photo: Jason Childs/ Getty.

Bali nine ringleaders Myuran Sukumaran and Andrew Chan have been given their mandatory 72-hour execution notice, meaning they could face the firing squad as soon as Tuesday night.

Despite the diplomatic efforts of the Australian, French, Filipino and Brazil officials, Indonesian President Joko Widodo has refused to compromise on his “show no mercy” position against the traffickers.

Attorney General spokesman Tony Spontana has confirmed that the prosecutor in charge of the executions has received the order to carry out the killings.

The condemned prisoners have been moved to pre-execution isolation cells in Nusakambangan’s Besi prison in the lead up to the executions.

The families of Andrew Chan, 31, and Myuran Sukumaran, 34, have flow to Bali to be with the men in their final hours.

The men headed a failed plot to transport more than eight kilograms of heroin from Bali to Sydney in April 2005.

Australian Foreign Minister Julie Bishop says she fears the worst for Chan and Sukumaran.

“I fear that Indonesia will seek to proceed with the execution of the two Australian citizens.”

“It is not too late for a change of heart,” she said in a final plea to Widodo yesterday.

“Australia asks no more of Indonesia than it has asked of other nations where Indonesian citizens on death row have been granted clemency including for serious drug offences.”

A Brazilian man, a Filipino woman and Nigerian nationals are also slated for execution.

The mass execution may be the largest in Indonesia since the horrific anti-communist purges of the mid-1960s.

It will be the first execution of an Australian overseas in more than a decade.

The looming execution has put relations between Australia and Indonesia under strain as Bishop’s numerous proposed bids to save the men have been continually reject by the Indonesian government. Read more about that here.

