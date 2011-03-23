The Baker aka Warren Brown (CakeLove) Says Every Business..Even Bakers Need Tech Help (Video)

Having participated in a Dell IT makeover since Summer 2010, Warren Brown of CakeLove shares a bit about what he talked about at the Small Business Summit in New York City.



He points out even a bakery needs IT services, and the IT support to get back online when hardware or software go down.

He realises other small business owners can learn from his IT experiences.

“Being a small business owner is an adventure that sometimes brings ups and downs, but I wouldn’t have it any other way,” Brown said.



