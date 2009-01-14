The Bailout Game: Monopoly For Modern Times

Thanks to the Pioneer Press, we discovered this brilliant little time waster.



Here’s how Nicole Garrison-Sprenger describes the game:

Think you could do a better job than Hank Paulson and Ben Bernanke at unravelling the financial mess?

The Bailout Game, created just for fun by St. Paul-based Blue Earth Interactive, lets you try.

In an online game that resembles Monopoly, a truck filled with cash cruises down “Wall Street,” making stops at troubled financial institutions along the way. Everyone wants a piece of the bailout pie, but you get to decide which companies to save and which bite the dust. If you get stuck, you can ask Alan Greenspan, who may have more in common with Queen Elizabeth II than most people realised.

The game also features old black-and-white film clips, snippets from recent news conferences and is set to a soundtrack that mixes up Dukes of Hazzard-like twang with Big Band sounds, elevator Muzak and a touch of Pulp Fictionesque noir.

So, do you want to give Bear Stearns $29 billion or let JPMorgan Chase swallow it up?

Eh, who needs Bear Stearns, you decide. Suddenly, the building that once housed Bear Stearns explodes and a “For Sale” sign pops up in its place.

That turns out to be one of the milder outcomes.

