The Bahamas just issued a travel warning to the US

The Bahamas issued a travel advisory for its citizens who plan to travel to the US, citing the recent shootings of black men by police officers.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Immigration has taken a note of the recent tensions in some American cities over shootings of young black males by police officers,” the statement says.

“We wish to advise all Bahamians travelling to the US but especially to the affected cities to exercise appropriate caution generally,” it continued.

“In particular young males are asked to exercise extreme caution in affected cities in their interactions with the police. Do not be confrontational and cooperate

.”

This advisory comes after two black men — Alton Sterling and Philando Castile — were shot and killed by police earlier this week, the latest in a series of similar incidents, as well as the

killing of five police officers and the wounding of six more in a coordinated sniper attack in Dallas on Thursday.

You can read the full statement here.

