The Baffling Story Of How 14 Employees Got Fired From Their Law Firm For Wearing Orange

Fourteen employees that worked at Florida law firm Elizabeth R. Wellborn P.A. were apparently fired for wearing matching orange shirts to work, reports Doreen Hemlock at the Sun Sentinel.What’s so bad about wearing orange? Well, it depends on who you ask.



Four of the employees told the Sun Sentinel that they regularly wear orange shirts on Fridays so that they look like a group when they go out for Happy Hour drinks after work.

The firm had just gotten new management, and they interpreted things in a much different way, claims the employees. The 14 staffers who donned orange were called into a conference room, and an executive told them that he understood there was a “protest” involving the orange colour, and that they were all fired, according to the Sun Sentinel.

A spokesperson at the firm declined the Sentinel’s request for comment, and the canned workers deny any involvement in a protest.

This whole episode is really strange, and there are a bunch of unanswered questions. But it remains that the 14 employees are now without a job — protest or not. Florida is an “at-will” state, which means that the firm’s actions were totally legal.

