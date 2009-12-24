The Best Gift For Paranoid Times: The Back-Up Bedside Shotgun Rack

Bitterwallet posted video of this infomercial-esque product called The Back-Up.
It’s a $40 shotgun rack that slides between your bed’s box spring and mattress – easy access for when you need to blow an intruder’s face apart.
According to The Back-Up’s official website, research shows:
- If a shotgun is in the corner of a room or under the bed, one must turn their back on a perpetrator to access it
- The BackUp allows for 2 second accessibility when in need. The Back-Up provides this from a lying position in bed. Just reach 8 inches along the side of the mattress, feel your gun as it is racked parallel to the floor. Simply raise the gun from the rack for use.
- The second amendment gives the right to Americans to bear arms.
Excellent points! Below, video of the commercial:
