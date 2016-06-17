'Bachelorette' villain Chad watched the show and finally realised why everyone hates him

Chad is undoubtedly the “villain” on this season of “The Bachelorette.”

He threatened fellow contestants, and because of his behaviour, JoJo didn’t give him a rose during the last episode. But previews show he didn’t leave right away.

Apparently, he didn’t know why viewers hated him and couldn’t stop talking about him, but after watching the show, he now gets it.

Chad posted a video on his Instagram account watching and laughing at himself on the show. He wrote, “So I finally watched the show at my sisters. Holy t–s now I understand why some people hate me! Haha but some parts were hilarious too.”

