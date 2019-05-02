What almost every Bachelorette has worn on night one of ‘The Bachelorette’

DeAnna Pappas’ dress was more daring than her predecessors’ dresses. She wore a plunging neckline.

After a three-year break, “The Bachelorette” returned in 2008 for season four with Pappas, one of the two final contestants who were rejected by Brad Womack. Womack was left with two women and didn’t choose either one.

Pappas’ season was the first to be moved to a May premiere date, where the show has stayed ever since, except for this season’s October premiere due to the pandemic.

She got engaged to Jesse Csincsak but the two broke up soon after the finale aired. They both ultimately found love within Bachelor Nation, however. Pappas married Stephen Stagliano, whose twin brother Michael appeared on Jillian Harris’s season. Csinscak is married to Ann Lueders, who was eliminated on night one of Jason Mesnick’s season.