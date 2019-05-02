Search

What almost every Bachelorette has worn on night one of ‘The Bachelorette’

Gabbi Shaw
Michelle young on the bachelorette
Michelle Young and a suitor. Craig Sjodin/ABC
Trista (then) Rehn was our very first “Bachelorette” star. Her night one look is much more understated than they would soon become.
Trista rehn bachelorette night one
Trista in the very first episode of ‘The Bachelorette.’ Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images
The inaugural “Bachelorette” season premiered on January 8, 2003. Rehn had initially appeared on the first season of “The Bachelor,” vying for Alex Michel’s heart in March 2002. Rehn was the runner-up.

Rehn found her soulmate on the show in Ryan Sutter. The two are still married and have two kids, Max and Blakesley.

Meredith Phillips was the star of the second season. Her dress was a little more glamorous with the glittering detailing on the back.
Meredith phillips
Meredith Phillips and host Chris Harrison. Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images
Phillips’ season premiered in January 2004. She placed third on Bob Guiney’s season of “The Bachelor” back in November 2003.

Phillips got engaged at the end of the show to Ian McKee, but they broke up a year after the finale aired.

DeAnna Pappas’ dress was more daring than her predecessors’ dresses. She wore a plunging neckline.
DeAnna Pappas bachelorette
DeAnna and some of her men. Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images
After a three-year break, “The Bachelorette” returned in 2008 for season four with Pappas, one of the two final contestants who were rejected by Brad Womack. Womack was left with two women and didn’t choose either one.

Pappas’ season was the first to be moved to a May premiere date, where the show has stayed ever since, except for this season’s October premiere due to the pandemic.

She got engaged to Jesse Csincsak but the two broke up soon after the finale aired. They both ultimately found love within Bachelor Nation, however. Pappas married Stephen Stagliano, whose twin brother Michael appeared on Jillian Harris’s season. Csinscak is married to Ann Lueders, who was eliminated on night one of Jason Mesnick’s season.

Jillian Harris’ dress on her first night as the lead was all about the back.
Jillian harris the bachelorette
Jillian Harris and one of her suitors. Adam Larkey/Walt Disney Television/Getty Images
Harris was the fifth woman to take up the mantle in May 2009 after coming in third on Jason Mesnick’s season. Notably, she was the first non-American to become a lead — she was born and raised in Alberta, Canada.

Harris chose Ed Swiderski, who’d actually left mid-season and returned, and the two were engaged for about a year before breaking up.

Ali Fedotowsky chose a simple black gown, and as a result blended in with her suitors. It’s now easy to understand why leads are decked out in sequins …
Ali Fedotowsky bachelorette
Ali and her men. Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images
Fedotowsky won our hearts when she made the tough decision to leave Jake Pavelka’s season because of her career. She probably dodged a bullet anyway — Pavelka’s not remembered fondly by Bachelor Nation.

She went on to get engaged to Roberto Martinez, but the two only lasted a year.

Ashley Hebert rocked a jewel-encrusted dress on the first night of her season – it’s a trend that lives on to this day.
Ashley hebert night one
Ashley Hebert and Chris Harrison. Rick Rowell/Walt Disney Television/Getty Images
Hebert came in third on Brad Womack’s more successful second season — more on that later. She had to deal with all-time villain Bentley, but eventually got her happy ending with JP Rosenbaum.

The couple got married and had two children together, Fordham and Essex. But in October 2020, the two announced they were splitting up after eight years of marriage.

The color of Emily Maynard’s dress also became a popular choice among the leading ladies.
Emily Maynard bachelorette
Emily Maynard’s season didn’t film in the Bachelor Mansion. Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images
Maynard actually won the season of “The Bachelor” she appeared on. She was engaged to Brad Womack for a few months before breaking it off.

Her season filmed in her hometown of Charlotte, North Carolina, because she didn’t want to leave her daughter for months at a time as she was filming.

Maynard chose Jef Holm as her winner, but the two broke up shortly after filming after a cheating scandal.

Desiree Hartsock wore a metallic silver dress.
Desiree hartsock bachelorette
Desiree’s men also made some interesting fashion choices. Kevin Foley/ABC via Getty Images
Hartsock came in fourth on Sean Lowe’s season of “The Bachelor.” Luckily, it worked out for both of them. Lowe is still with his winner, Catherine Giudici, and Hartsock married her season’s winner, Chris Siegfried, in 2015. Hartsock gave birth to their second baby, Zander, in January 2019.
Andi Dorfman’s dress was more ornate than any other “Bachelorette” star’s.
Andi dorfman rose ceremony fashion
Andi’s individual style came through. ABC
We’d expect nothing less from Dorfman, who broke from “Bachelorette” tradition and dumped Juan Pablo Galavis on his season of “The Bachelor” because she simply wasn’t feeling it.

Dorfman’s relationship with her winner, Josh Murray, only lasted a few months before ending. He went on to appear on “Bachelor in Paradise,” and had another devastating break up.

Kaitlyn Bristowe and Britt Nilsson wore black and white dresses, respectively. We can’t help but feel that their color choices were intentional – Nilsson was the traditional America’s sweetheart, while Bristowe was a bit edgier.
Kaitlyn bristowe britt nilson
Britt and Kaitlyn were essentially opposites. Rick Rowell/ABC via Getty Images
Both Nilsson and Bristowe were chosen to be “The Bachelorette” for season 11, for one night only. The men were then asked to vote for who they wanted to find love with, and Nilsson left the show brokenhearted while Bristowe went on her journey to find love.

Bristowe stayed with her winner, Shawn Booth, for three years before breaking up in 2018. Since then, she’s moved on to Jason Tartick, the third-place contestant from Becca Kufrin’s season. They got engaged in May 2021.

JoJo Fletcher combined the shade of Emily Maynard’s dress and the sparkles of Ashley Hebert’s for her night one look.
Jojo fletcher
JoJo Fletcher on her first night. Rick Rowell/Walt Disney Television/Getty Images
Fletcher won over Bachelor Nation when she left Ben Higgins’ season brokenhearted, after he committed a cardinal sin in Bachelor Nation: He told the final two women that he was in love with both of them.

Thankfully, it all worked out for Fletcher. She’s still engaged to her winner, Jordan Rodgers, and the two are working on many projects together, like a YouTube show and a home renovation show.

Rachel Lindsay’s patterned white dress looked beautiful – and yes, it sparkled.
Rachel lindsay the bachelorette
Rachel Lindsay and her men. Craig Sjodin/Walt Disney Television/Getty Images
Lindsay was announced as “The Bachelorette” before she had even been eliminated from Nick Viall’s season, but she eventually went on to place third.

As the first Black “Bachelorette” star, Lindsay experienced a lot of pressure, but handled it extremely well. She even found her happy ending with Bryan Abasolo, whom she married in August 2019.

Becca Kufrin also chose a white, sparkly gown.
Becca kufrin bachelorette night one
Becca and Chris Harrison. Paul Hebert/ABC via Getty Images
Kufrin might have been the Bachelorette with the biggest fanbase behind her. After an excruciating on-camera break up with Arie Luyendyk, people all over the country were sending Kufrin money for wine on Venmo.

She got something even better than alcohol money, though — she became the next “Bachelorette” star to find love with her winner. Kufrin and her final contestant, the controversial Garrett Yrigoyen, were engaged for two years before breaking up in September 2020. She’s now dating Thomas Jacobs, who she met during “Paradise” in 2021.

Hannah Brown’s sparkly dress was on trend with “The Bachelorette,” but also had a dramatic slit that was very much in line with “Hannah Beast.”
Hannah brown
Hannah ‘Beast’ Brown. John Fleenor/Walt Disney Television/Getty Images
Alabama Hannah’s journey for love began on May 13, 2019 — here’s what this former pageant queen wore on her big night.

While Brown had one of the most beloved arcs in “Bachelor” history, going from a timid contestant on Colton Underwood’s season to triumphantly proclaiming that she has had sex, and Jesus still loves her, her season unfortunately ended in heartbreak.

She got engaged to Jed Wyatt, only to find out he basically still had a girlfriend back home. The two lasted a few weeks before calling it off. She now has a boyfriend from outside the franchise, Adam Woolard.

Clare Crawley kicked off season 16 of “The Bachelorette” in this funky sequined gown on October 13, 2020.
Clare crawley dress
Clare Crawley. Craig Sjodin/ABC/Getty Images
Crawley also opted for a sequined dress with a thigh-high slit, proving that if something’s not broke, don’t fix it. However, she wasn’t Bachelorette for long, as she exited the show to be with Dale Moss.

Moss and Crawley announced their break-up in January 2021, but it was short-lived. They were spotted together a few months later, and then broke up yet again in October.

Tayshia Adams officially took over as the Bachelorette in November 2020 wearing this beautiful bronze dress.
Tayshia chris harrison
Tayshia Adams. Craig Sjodin/ABC
After Crawley rode off into the sunset with Moss, Adams was called in to replace her as Bachelorette No. 17 — and she looked every bit the part.

She ended her season engaged to Zac Clark, and the two are still together today.

Katie Thurston opted for a pop of color, something we rarely see from a night one look, for her June 7, 2021, premiere.
Katie the bachelorette
Katie Thurston. Craig Sjodin/ABC
Thurston’s orange gown resembles shimmery snakeskin — and we’re into it. Her bold fashion sense continued all the way through the finale, when she also chose a bright color.

She left her season engaged to Blake Moynes, who had originally vied for Crawley and Adams’ hearts, and joined Thurston’s season a bit late. They are currently still together.

Michelle Young’s journey for love kicks off on October 19, 2021. She wore a metallic gown for the occasion.
Michelle young as the new bachelorette
Michelle Young. Craig Sjodin/ABC
We got a sneak peek at her night-one look before the premiere. Fittingly, she looks like she’s ready to head into battle with this chain-mail dress, proving that she doesn’t need a knight in shining armor — she can handle herself.
