What almost every Bachelorette has worn on night one of ‘The Bachelorette’

Trista (then) Rehn was our very first “Bachelorette” star. Her night one look is much more understated than they would soon become.
The inaugural “Bachelorette” season premiered on January 8, 2003. Rehn had initially appeared on the first season of “The Bachelor,” vying for Alex Michel’s heart in March 2002. Rehn was the runner-up.
Rehn found her soulmate on the show in Ryan Sutter. The two are still married and have two kids, Max and Blakesley.
Meredith Phillips was the star of the second season. Her dress was a little more glamorous with the glittering detailing on the back.
Phillips’ season premiered in January 2004. She placed third on Bob Guiney’s season of “The Bachelor” back in November 2003.
DeAnna Pappas’ dress was more daring than her predecessors’ dresses. She wore a plunging neckline.
After a three-year break, “The Bachelorette” returned in 2008 for season four with Pappas, one of the two final contestants who were rejected by Brad Womack. Womack was left with two women and didn’t choose either one.
Pappas’ season was the first to be moved to a May premiere date, where the show has stayed ever since, except for this season’s October premiere due to the pandemic.
Jillian Harris’ dress on her first night as the lead was all about the back.
Harris was the fifth woman to take up the mantle in May 2009 after coming in third on Jason Mesnick’s season. Notably, she was the first non-American to become a lead — she was born and raised in Alberta, Canada.
Kaitlyn Bristowe and Britt Nilsson wore black and white dresses, respectively. We can’t help but feel that their color choices were intentional – Nilsson was the traditional America’s sweetheart, while Bristowe was a bit edgier.
Both Nilsson and Bristowe were chosen to be “The Bachelorette” for season 11, for one night only. The men were then asked to vote for who they wanted to find love with, and Nilsson left the show brokenhearted while Bristowe went on her journey to find love.
Bristowe stayed with her winner, Shawn Booth, for three years before breaking up in 2018. Since then, she’s moved on to Jason Tartick, the third-place contestant from Becca Kufrin’s season. They got engaged in May 2021.
JoJo Fletcher combined the shade of Emily Maynard’s dress and the sparkles of Ashley Hebert’s for her night one look.
Fletcher won over Bachelor Nation when she left Ben Higgins’ season brokenhearted, after he committed a cardinal sin in Bachelor Nation: He told the final two women that he was in love with both of them.
She got something even better than alcohol money, though — she became the next “Bachelorette” star to find love with her winner. Kufrin and her final contestant, the controversial Garrett Yrigoyen, were engaged for two years before breaking up in September 2020. She’s now dating Thomas Jacobs, who she met during “Paradise” in 2021.
Hannah Brown’s sparkly dress was on trend with “The Bachelorette,” but also had a dramatic slit that was very much in line with “Hannah Beast.”
While Brown had one of the most beloved arcs in “Bachelor” history, going from a timid contestant on Colton Underwood’s season to triumphantly proclaiming that she has had sex, and Jesus still loves her, her season unfortunately ended in heartbreak.
She got engaged to Jed Wyatt, only to find out he basically still had a girlfriend back home. The two lasted a few weeks before calling it off. She now has a boyfriend from outside the franchise, Adam Woolard.
Clare Crawley kicked off season 16 of “The Bachelorette” in this funky sequined gown on October 13, 2020.
Crawley also opted for a sequined dress with a thigh-high slit, proving that if something’s not broke, don’t fix it. However, she wasn’t Bachelorette for long, as she exited the show to be with Dale Moss.
Tayshia Adams officially took over as the Bachelorette in November 2020 wearing this beautiful bronze dress.
After Crawley rode off into the sunset with Moss, Adams was called in to replace her as Bachelorette No. 17 — and she looked every bit the part.
She ended her season engaged to Zac Clark, and the two are still together today.
Katie Thurston opted for a pop of color, something we rarely see from a night one look, for her June 7, 2021, premiere.
Thurston’s orange gown resembles shimmery snakeskin — and we’re into it. Her bold fashion sense continued all the way through the finale, when she also chose a bright color.
She left her season engaged to Blake Moynes, who had originally vied for Crawley and Adams’ hearts, and joined Thurston’s season a bit late. They are currently still together.
Michelle Young’s journey for love kicks off on October 19, 2021. She wore a metallic gown for the occasion.
We got a sneak peek at her night-one look before the premiere. Fittingly, she looks like she’s ready to head into battle with this chain-mail dress, proving that she doesn’t need a knight in shining armor — she can handle herself.